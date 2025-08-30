Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

1 shot by Colerain Township police, officials say

colerain township shooting
Sean DeLancey/WCPO
colerain township shooting
Posted
and last updated

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was shot by Colerain Township police Friday night, a township spokesperson confirmed.

While officials did not provide any details about what led to the shooting, the spokesperson said a suspect shot at officers and officers returned fire, hitting them.

The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

Witnesses told our crew at the scene that the incident began as a police chase.

We will update this story with more information when it is received.

Today As It Happened

More local news:
Neighbors recount Walton shooting, say suspect struggled with his mental health Where is Ohio on gun reform? Scores for Week 2 of the Cincinnati, NKY high school football season

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.