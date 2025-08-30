1 shot by Colerain Township police, officials say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was shot by Colerain Township police Friday night, a township spokesperson confirmed.

While officials did not provide any details about what led to the shooting, the spokesperson said a suspect shot at officers and officers returned fire, hitting them.

The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

Witnesses told our crew at the scene that the incident began as a police chase.

We will update this story with more information when it is received.