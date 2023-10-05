Watch Now
Statewide alert issued after 60-year-old man goes missing out of Colerain Township

Corey Mann
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 05:39:05-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued across all of Ohio for a man who went missing out of Colerain Township, investigators said.

The alert was sent out around 1:30 a.m. Thursday from the Colerain Township Police Department.

Investigators said 60-year-old Corey Mann was last seen riding a bicycle around Crosley Farm Drive at noon Wednesday.

He has memory "issues" and police are concerned for his safety, investigators said in a press release.

Mann was wearing a green shirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes on the day he went missing, according to police.

If you have any information that could help investigators find Mann, you are asked to call 911.

