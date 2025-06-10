Police: Colerain Avenue, I-275 experiencing lane closures due to hole in road

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Both Colerain Avenue and I-275 are experiencing lane closures due to a hole in the road, the Colerain Police Department said.

Police said northbound Colerain Avenue over I-275 is down to only one lane as crews work to repair a hole reported in the road. Pictures posted by police show a hole that can be seen from below Colerain Avenue.

Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation are on scene to repair the hole, police said. ODOT District 8 said the left two lanes of westbound I-275 will be closed amid repairs.

There was no timeline for when repairs would be finished. We will update this story with more information when it is released.