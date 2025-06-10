Police: Colerain Avenue, I-275 experiencing lane closures due to hole in road

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Both Colerain Avenue and I-275 are experiencing lane closures due to a hole in the road, the Colerain Police Department said.
Police said northbound Colerain Avenue over I-275 is down to only one lane as crews work to repair a hole reported in the road. Pictures posted by police show a hole that can be seen from below Colerain Avenue.
Crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation are on scene to repair the hole, police said. ODOT District 8 said the left two lanes of westbound I-275 will be closed amid repairs.
There was no timeline for when repairs would be finished. We will update this story with more information when it is released.
The Casanova Killer