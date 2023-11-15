Watch Now
Police: 38-year-old man dead after having medical emergency, crashing into utility pole

A 38-year-old man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency causing him to crash into a utility pole in Colerain Township.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Nov 15, 2023
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old man is dead after he had a medical emergency while driving and crashed his vehicle into a utility pole Monday, Colerain Township police said.

Police said crews responded to a crash in the 2900 block of West Galbraith Road just before 10:45 a.m. Monday.

There, they extricated Andrew Donisi from his USPS mail truck and transported him to Mercy West Hospital, police said. Donisi died at the hospital.

After investigation, police determined Donisi suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his vehicle.

Colerain police is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contract them at 513-321-2677.

