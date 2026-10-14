Police: 13-year-old student arrested after social media threats made toward Northwest Local School District

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 13-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly made threats toward Northwest Local School District, the Colerain Township Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police said officers were alerted to possible social media threats Oct. 7 by Northwest Local School District, and school resource officers immediately began investigating the threats.

During this investigation, they found that a 13-year-old boy who was a student and had not been in attendance was identified as the suspect in relation to the threats. They also found that Colerain High School was named in the threats.

On Oct. 13, the teen was arrested by Colerain police officers and he has been charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony, and disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Police said the close relationship between the department and the district allowed for prompt action to be taken after the threats were discovered.

"The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority," said Darrell Yater, superintendent for Northwest Local School District. "Our partnership with the Colerain Township Police Department enabled us to act quickly and decisively to protect that safety before it was ever put at risk."

Anyone with any additional information regarding the threats is asked to contact Colerain police at 513-321-2677.