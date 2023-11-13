Watch Now
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Colerain on Saturday

Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 13, 2023
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition after they were hit during a crash in Colerain on Saturday, according to Colerain police.

Police said the crash happened at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 11. Officers were dispatched near 2940 West Galbraith Road for a crash involving a pedestrian, police said. That pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; as of Nov. 13, Colerain police said that person is still in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to Colerain police. Police did not say whether the driver could face any charges connected to the crash.

