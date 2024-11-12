Pedestrian dies after being struck in Colerain Township

A 28-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Colerain Township, Colerain police said.

The crash happened early Sunday morning after midnight in the area of US 27 and West Kemper Road.

Colerain Township police did not provide any details as to what led up to the incident, simply saying they were dispatched to the area for an "auto accident with injuries. The auto accident involved a pedestrian being struck."

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, Colerain Township police said. The Hamilton County Coroner's report listed the deceased woman's identity as Kylee Linville, with no home address.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Linville remained at the scene and is cooperative with law enforcement, Colerain Township police said.

The roadway was closed for an hour and a half after the crash.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Colerain Township police asks that you call them at 513-321-2677.