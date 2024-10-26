Watch Now
PD: 1 man dead, others hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash involving multiple vehicles on I-275, Colerain police said.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on I-275 East near the 29.4 mile marker.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, causing multiple injuries.

Police didn't specify how many people were injured in the crash, but several people were transported to the hospital.

Todd Rutledge Sr. was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

All eastbound lanes of the interstate also shut down due to the crash. Police said they reopened around 5 a.m.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Colerain police at 513-321-2677.

