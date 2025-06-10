She owns one of the last businesses in the now mostly empty Northgate Mall. Here's why she's still there.

CINCINNATI — The former Sears building at Northgate Mall, once a pillar of the shopping complex, is set to be demolished on Tuesday.

This site has remained vacant since 2018, before the Colerain Township Trustees purchased it for $2.2 million with plans to transform the area into a mixed-use development.

Kathy Schwartz, owner of Kathy's Happy Organs & Pianos inside the mall, has witnessed many changes over the years.

"It's been a long time, and I've seen a lot of changes happen," said Schwartz.

WATCH: Her business is one of the last ones standing inside Northgate Mall after more than 25 years.

Neighboring business owner reflects on the former Sears at Northgate Mall being demolished

Schwartz's business spent 13 years right next to Sears.

Schwartz said she knew the department store would be closing soon when she walked in to find the right shoe after leaving the store with two left shoes.

"I couldn't find help, there was maybe one or two sales clerks in the whole store, and so I just went in and got the right shoe and left," Schwartz said.

Schwartz said she noticed the signs when Sears laid off several employees and when they stopped selling certain brands.

"Too bad, it was great when Sears was there because if my car needed an oil change, I just dropped it off, they would call me and I would pick it up, it was great," Schwartz said.

Losing businesses in the mall has been challenging, according to Schwartz.

Northgate Mall suggested she move her business to another location inside the mall, away from the dust and noise, which she said has worked out great for her.

"I have a chance to highlight a lot of my product," Schwartz said.

Despite the challenges, Schwartz has maintained her presence in the mall after all these years because loyal customers recommend her business by word of mouth and online shoppers.

"I like the location, and to move would cost me more money," Schwartz said.

Schwartz expressed hope that the revitalization of the 60 acres around Northgate Mall will draw more visitors to the area.