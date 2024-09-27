Man wanted for triple shooting at Colerain Twp. bar arrested in Florida

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man wanted for murder after a triple shooting at a Colerain Township bar in August has been arrested in Florida, Colerain police said Friday.

Samuel M. Jordan III was wanted for the murder of 41-year-old Christopher Potter, who was killed in the shooting at a bar on Springdale Road called The Office.

Another man and a woman were both wounded by gunfire during the shooting as well.

Police said officers responded to The Office just after midnight on Aug. 22 following reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were shot. Potter was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people were taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

Jordan was arrested in Florida, where he is currently awaiting extradition back to Hamilton County.