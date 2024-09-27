Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Man wanted for triple shooting at Colerain Twp. bar arrested in Florida

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting at a bar in Colerain Township Thursday morning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Colerain Township shooting
Posted

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man wanted for murder after a triple shooting at a Colerain Township bar in August has been arrested in Florida, Colerain police said Friday.

Samuel M. Jordan III was wanted for the murder of 41-year-old Christopher Potter, who was killed in the shooting at a bar on Springdale Road called The Office.

Another man and a woman were both wounded by gunfire during the shooting as well.

Police said officers responded to The Office just after midnight on Aug. 22 following reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were shot. Potter was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people were taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

Jordan was arrested in Florida, where he is currently awaiting extradition back to Hamilton County.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
One person dead after two-vehicle crash into west side WCPO 9 Game of the Week between undefeated Cooper and Highlands postponed NKY school districts cancel, dismiss early Friday amid Helene impact

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money