Man shot near Rumpke in Colerain, walks into Speedway covered in blood

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was shot early Monday morning and then walked into a Colerain Township gas station near I-275, Colerain Police Chaplain Jim Love said.

A little after 1 a.m., Colerain police were dispatched to a Speedway gas station, located at 10270 Colerain Ave., for a man that had been shot, Love said.

The man walked into the Speedway covered in blood and asked for help, Love said. Love said the victim was shot at an unknown location near Rumpke and then went to the Speedway where his car was found in the parking lot.

He was taken to UC Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

Love did not give any information about possible suspects in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

