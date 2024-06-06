Prosecutor: No charges for officers involved in Kroger shootout with suspect

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has announced officers involved a shootout between law enforcement and a suspect that happened at the Kroger in Colerain Township at the end of May will not face criminal charges.

Officers have arrested 42-year-old Joseph Van Niman, who now faces 12 charges that include attempted murder, felonious assault and inducing panic. He was shot by officers during the shootout; an innocent bystander was also hurt, police said.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers has previously said officers were conducting a drug investigation in the area of Colerain Avenue and Springdale Road, when they saw Van Niman take part in a drug deal. Officers then followed Van Niman into the parking lot of the Kroger store, and when they told him to stop, he turned toward officers with a gun and "took a shooting stance," Powers said.

Van Niman then ran into the store and took cover before exchanging gunfire with officers, Powers said. During the shootout, he attempted to move further into the store and was hit by one of the officer's bullets. He was then placed in custody, and officers began life-saving measures, Powers said.

Powers said the innocent bystander, who has not been identified, was "struck by shrapnel" during the shootout. They were transported to the hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

Officials have not said whether the bystander was hurt by Van Niman or by officers involved in the shootout.

As Powers' office released new details, the Holloman Center for Social Justice called on the Colerain Township Police Department to be more transparent about what led up to the shooting, how it was handled and more.

Executive Adviser Fanon Rucker said the officers could have done everything properly and Van Niman could be wholly responsible, but more information needed revealed for transparency's sake.

"We need to know what's going on without deciding whether or not it was a good shoot," Rucker said. "That's not what we do."

The attorney called for the release of body-worn camera footage and all documents related to the event to enhance a sense of trust with the community.

"We are not a center to point our fingers at law enforcement and say how wrong they are," Rucker said. "We are a center that says the community asks, demands, requires, believes that it's important that transparency rules the day."