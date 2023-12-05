Watch Now
Highway reopened after crash, car fire closed I-275 in Colerain

Posted at 7:28 AM, Dec 05, 2023
COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — All lanes of I-275 have reopened after officials closed the highway because of a crash and vehicle on fire.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-275 between Colerain Avenue and Blue Rock Road, according to a spokesperson with the Colerain Police Department. Multiple vehicles were involved, though officials didn't say exactly how many.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, but officials did not say how badly they were injured or how many people were hurt in the crash.

The highway re-opened around 7:21 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation, according to Colerain police.

