Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Colerain Twp. police charge driver accused of inappropriately touching elementary school student

Northwest Local School District Busses
Emily Gibney/WCPO
A bus for the Northwest Local School District.
Northwest Local School District Busses
Posted

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is in jail after Colerain Township police said he is accused of inappropriately touching an elementary school student he drove in a contracted transportation vehicle.

Colerain Township police said Northwest Local School District contacted them Tuesday after a student at Struble Elementary reported that their driver inappropriately touched them. The school resource officers were able to identify the driver as 41-year-old Steffen Yates, who drives a contracted transportation vehicle.

After an investigation, including checking surveillance of the vehicle, police charged Yates with two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies.

Police said both the school district and the transportation agency that was not identified have been cooperating. WCPO has reached out to the district for more information on the driver and the contracted agency.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-2677.

More local news:
March Madness comes to Dayton but continues to skip Cincinnati as host Advocates, leaders look for ways to memorialize lives taken by gun violence What new video from the neo-Nazi rally reveals about deputy response

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money