Colerain Township voters to decide on police department levy

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — There's less than a week until Election Day, and Colerain Township voters are once again being asked to pass a tax levy to support the police department.

The Colerain Police Department is asking for a levy that will generate an estimated $6.6 million per year. It will cost property owners an estimated $128 per $100,000 in home value.

This levy failed during the November election, with 56% of voters rejecting the levy.

In fact, the Colerain Police Department hasn't passed a levy since 2014, and even then, which only passed by a handful of votes.

Former Police Chief Daniel Meloy said the department is understaffed, down 7 patrol officers and 4 admin positions.

The police headquarters is also no longer staffed overnight, meaning you can't just walk into the department for help.

Meloy says the lack of officers can impact response times. He also said it's hard to attract new candidates to a department that doesn't have support of the community.

"It absolutely could impact calls for service," Meloy said. "And those extra things that we've always done because we've always believed it's the right thing to do for our community. If you go on vacation and you want us to check on your home, we do. We've always done that. But it takes officers to do that."