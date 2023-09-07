Colerain Township teen charged with December murder

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain Township police said they have arrested the person suspected of killing a 19-year-old in December 2022.

According to investigators, Rodney Harris Jr. was shot between two businesses in the 9800 block of Colerain Avenue around 5 p.m. on December 28.

He was taken to UC Medical Center where he later died.

On September 6, police arrested a male who they said was a 17-year-old at the time of the murder.

The Colerain Township Police Department only identified the male by the initials "T.H."

It is unclear if the male is still 17 or if he has since turned 18, making him a legal adult.

Shortly after the shooting, Jim Love with the Colerain Township Police Department said the crime was not random.

"We are pretty confident that this is a targeted situation and to give assurance to those in the area," Love said. "This was not a random shooting; it seems so far to have been very pointed between certain people."

Police said the investigation into Harris' death is ongoing. You are asked to call 513-321-COPS if you have any information about this homicide.