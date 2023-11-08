Colerain High School under lockdown after apparent 'swatting incident'

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School is under a full lockdown while police investigate what the district said is a likely false alarm.

Northwest Local School District posted to social media that all staff and students are safe. Police are on the scene investigating.

"It appears to be a swatting incident as well as a false alarm," reads the district's post.

Parents are being asked not to come to the high school building. The district said it will continue to communicate with staff and families through text and email updates.

Officials have not said what kind of threat was made, or who they suspect of having made it.