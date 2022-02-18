Boy found walking alone in Colerain Township, family sought

CINCINNATI — A passerby found a boy walking alone early morning on Friday, Feb. 18 and reported it to Colerain police.

The boy was found at the corner of Sheed Road and Gaines Road in Colerain Township, Hamilton County Jobs & Family Services said. He had on a jacket and sweats.

The boy is non-verbal and JFS believes he is 5 to 7 years old. He's currently under their care.

Hamilton County JFS and Colerain police are asking for help in finding his family. Anyone with information about his identity should call 513-241-KIDS or call the Colerain Police Department.