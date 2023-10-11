Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

19-year-old accused of breaking into Northwest High School, causing $1,000 in damage

Court documents also list two other juvenile co-defendants
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Handcuffs
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 12:23:59-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after police said he and two juveniles broke into North West High School in Colerain Township, causing more than $1,000 in vandalism-related damages.

Dillon Wessel is accused of breaking into the building on Pippin Road in July, according to court documents. He and two others broke doors, windows and a large TV, investigators said.

According to court documents, the grandmother of one of the juveniles identified the suspects after the three were caught on camera inside the school.

Wessel was in court Wednesday morning. He's charged with breaking and entering and vandalism.

The identities of the two juveniles also involved have not been released.

Investigators have not said what charges they face but did call them "co-defendants" in court documents.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
National Coming Out Day: A journey of self-discovery and acceptance RENDERINGS: New sports bar coming to the Foundry downtown Elder, Withrow agree to a home-and-home series for Week 1 in 2024 and 2025

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!