19-year-old accused of breaking into Northwest High School, causing $1,000 in damage

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after police said he and two juveniles broke into North West High School in Colerain Township, causing more than $1,000 in vandalism-related damages.

Dillon Wessel is accused of breaking into the building on Pippin Road in July, according to court documents. He and two others broke doors, windows and a large TV, investigators said.

According to court documents, the grandmother of one of the juveniles identified the suspects after the three were caught on camera inside the school.

Wessel was in court Wednesday morning. He's charged with breaking and entering and vandalism.

The identities of the two juveniles also involved have not been released.

Investigators have not said what charges they face but did call them "co-defendants" in court documents.