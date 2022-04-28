Watch
1 in serious condition after Colerain Township shooting

A man is in serious condition Thursday morning after a shooting in Colerain Township. The man showed up at U.C. Hospital Medical Center around 1:30 a.m.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Apr 28, 2022
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting in Colerain Township Thursday.

Colerain Township police said a man showed up at U.C. Hospital Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. According to investigators, the victim told them he was shot at the corner of Galbraith and Pippin Roads.

The intersection was closed for a few hours during the investigation but it reopened around 5 a.m.

Police said they do not have any suspect information and are asking the public for help.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Colerain Township police at 513-385-7504 or call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

