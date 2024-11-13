HCSO: 1 dead after crash involving dirt bike, FedEx delivery van in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — One person is dead after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said a dirt bike and a delivery van were involved in a crash in Cleves Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a FedEx contract delivery van was traveling westbound on Mount Nebo Road and making a left turn to go south on Timberline Court at around 4:40 p.m. when a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Mount Nebo Round struck the right front corner of the van.

The man driving the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said it has not released his identity pending notification of the family.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash. Witnesses are asked to call Traffic Safety at 513-825-1500.