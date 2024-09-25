FAQ: What to know if you're impacted by the evacuation in Cleves, Whitewater Twp.

CLEVES, Ohio — Styrene is no longer venting from a train car near Cleves and Whitewater Township, but families who were evacuated from homes in the area and businesses that shut down are still unable to return, officials announced during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Roads in the area are also closed and will remain that way "for an undetermined amount of time," according to Little Miami Fire Department Chief Mike Siefke.

But for the residents of the 210 homes evacuated in the area, there are lingering questions.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency released a Frequently Asked Questions guide that provides some answers:

Q: Why can't I go home yet?

A: The situation is still active as first responders work to ensure resident's safety. Within the half-mile radius of the event, there is still potential for exposure to toxic chemicals.

In addition, there is the potential for an explosion to occur and the evacuation order will remain in place until first responders are confident the area is safe. This will likely be a multi-day event.

It is advised for individuals within the half-mile radius of the area to stay away from the area until further notice. When first responders determine that it is safe to return to your homes and businesses, the evacuation order will be lifted and will be communicated through official sources.

Q: How long will the evacuation order be in place?

A: When first responders determine that it is safe to return to your homes and businesses, the evacuation order will be lifted and will be communicated through official sources.

Q: What kind of alerts have been sent?

A: At the request of first responders, Hamilton County Emergency Management sent wireless emergency alerts for the evacuation order. You can sign up for alerts and warnings here.

Q: Where can I get more information on the situation?

A: Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency will update their social media, along with other community partners, and update their official website with information as it is received.



Twitter: @HCEMA

The agency's Facebookpage can be found here

Q: I have to get access to my home for XX (i.e., family members, pets, medications). How can I access my house?

A: We are advising individuals to go to the Whitewater Township Community Center at 6125 Dry Fork Road in Cleves if they need assistance accessing their homes.

Q: What do I do if I smell an odor in the air?

A: Residents outside the half-mile radius should not be smelling anything related to the incident. If you smell the odor and you are in the evacuation zone, please leave the area immediately.

Air monitoring is currently being performed in the vicinity of the release. At this time there is no reason to believe styrene would be present in the air beyond the half-mile radius.

Q: What are the symptoms that we need to be looking for if we feel like we are exposed to the chemical in the evacuation zone?

A: You may experience irritation in your eyes, nose and respiratory system. Anyone within the evacuation zone experiencing any symptoms should leave the zone immediately.

Q: What should I do if I am in the evacuation zone and feel like I have been exposed?

A: Please seek medical attention if you are in the evacuation zone and feel that you have been exposed. Leave the evacuation area. Residents can reach out to medical providers with questions.

Q: What are the environmental impacts of this leak?

A: The Village of Cleves Water Works is not experiencing any issues related to the chemical leak and is working with the United States Environmental Protection Agency on water monitoring.

Q: What is being done regarding the air quality?

A: Air monitoring is currently being performed in the vicinity of the release. At this time there is no reason to believe styrene would be present in the air beyond the half-mile radius.