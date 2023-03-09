You can now collect, admire or mail Union Terminal's likeness on a USPS stamp

CINCINNATI — The art deco arch of Union Terminal will be the face of one of several train station-commemorating stamps released by the United States Postal Service on Thursday.

A dedication ceremony for the stamps was held at Union Terminal Thursday to kick off the campaign that highlights five different noteworthy railroad stations throughout the country.

The postal service has printed 30 million of the stamps for hobbyists, train enthusiasts and mail-senders alike to enjoy, according to David Coleman, a public relations representative with the USPS. The stamps are available to purchase through local post offices or through online ordering.

The stations featured on the stamps are Union Terminal, Pennsylvania's Tamaqua Station, Maryland's Point of Rocks Station, Virginia's Main Street Station and California's Santa Fe Depot. A press release from the USPS refers to the stars of the stamps as "five railroad stations that helped bind the nation."

Of them all, Union Terminal is the newest building, built during the height of the Great Depression in 1933.

"Union Terminal would be among the last great train stations built during the railroad era," read a press release from the USPS.

The building that now also houses the Cincinnati Museum Center was designed to accommodate 216 trains a day, but the station only saw a handful of that before passenger rail service ceased to run through Union Terminal in 1972. After renovations and welcoming CMC within its walls, Union Terminal again became a passenger rail station when Amtrak restored service in 1991.

"It is an incredible honor for our historic Union Terminal to be immortalized on a U.S. postage stamp," said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Museum Center, in a press release. "Its history and architecture make it a National Historic Landmark, but its place in people's lives make it an icon. Union Terminal has been an integral part of our community's memories for nine decades and with the release of these commemorative stamps, we get to reintroduce the nation to our local treasure."