Xavier anticipates a mostly in-person fall semester

CINCINNATI — Xavier will return to in-person classes and be back to "mostly normal operations" this fall, Xavier's president, Fr. Michael Graham, announced Friday.

“We are simply better in-person," Graham said. "We proved that we could hold classes and live on-campus during this academic year. Of course, we will continue to follow state and CDC protocols."

Graham said the goal is to return students to a normal college experience as quickly as possible if the vaccine distribution happens as expected.

Xavier said it will encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated when they become eligible.

Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 16. Xavier announced it will modify its academic calendar to minimize some back-and-forth travel from home to campus for students. Students will be able to return home at Thanksgiving and remain there until the start of the spring semester, eliminating the need for students to come back in December. But Xavier will also have more normal student breaks, like Labor Day and fall break, which students told Xavier are helpful to their experience.

“These updates are really driven from the input of our students and their parents, said Jeff Coleman, vice president for Risk Management and the chair of Xavier’s COVID Task Force. "They encouraged Xavier to add back in normal breaks during the semester and noted how convenient it was to return home at Thanksgiving.”

Xavier said it anticipates strong enrollment this fall.