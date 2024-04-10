With $10M grant secured, these are the landslide projects the city plans to tackle

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is getting an influx of funding to help tackle projects that address landslides throughout the city.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city a grant worth over $10 million to fund projects at 10 locations in the city prone to landslides, hillside slippage and retaining wall failures, according to a press release from the office of Congressman Greg Landsman.

A copy of the city's application for DOT's grant outlines which 10 locations and projects are planned to be improved:

Hillside Avenue landslides

The application highlights six spots of instability along a one-mile stretch of Hillside Avenue in Riverside.

"Areas between the existing walls continue to move, requiring asphalt pavement wedges to be installed on a regular basis," reads the application.

The hillside shifts are also causing irregular, rough pavement surfaces, the report says.

The specific problem areas stretch sporadically between Henrietta Avenue and Anderson Ferry Road.

Faraday Road landslide

According to the grant application, a landslide is causing Faraday Road to slip toward a nearby creek. The road issues impact both South Cumminsville and Villages of Roll Hill.

The report estimates the road has slipped roughly 300 feet, creating a "significant set-down in a sharp bend of the road."

After inspections by DOTE and Stormwater Management Utility, the city estimates the best way to fix the issue is to install a tied-back pier wall. Alternatively, the city said there is a solution that would involve regrading and piping in the creek at the bottom of the hill, but the city notes it would need to acquire the property adjacent the road to accomplish it.

The city estimated that continual erosion in the creek will eventually result in the loss of both lanes of Faraday Road.

Retaining wall at Friendship Park on Riverside Drive

The retaining wall on the south side of Riverside Drive in the East End is built of stacked stone and is likely over 100 years old, though the city noted that no one knew exactly how old the wall may actually be.

The wall spans roughly 1,275 feet and many places along it are in disrepair. As a result, the city said the edge of the roadway is no longer supported and the guardrails along it do not provide safety to drivers or cyclists in the bike lane.

River Road east of Southside Avenue

Between two retaining walls that support River Road, there is a gap of about 300 feet. Within that 300 feet, a landslide has caused significant cracking and a set-down in the eastbound lanes of River Road.

The city said it's already spent $10,000 in its most recent repair of the crack in the road, but estimated this spot is "likely to become a regular maintenance item."

The city plans to stabilize the 300-foot gap between walls that's causing a landslide. In addition, the city said it's working with the owner of the Speedway gas station on the south side of River Road to investigation the area.

"Stabilization of the roadway will consist of a pier wall either at the back of the sidewalk walk or (to avoid overhead utility conflicts) at the read of the Speedway lot," the application reads.

Sycamore Street retaining wall

Another wall more than a century old, the retaining wall at the bend in Sycamore Street in Mr. Auburn is leaning in one 120-foot section, the city said.

Data collected by DOTE shows "a linear progression of wall movement since 2014," the application says.

According to the city, the wall could collapse onto the sidewalk and roadway. As a result, the city said ti plans to replace the leaning section of the wall; the mural currently on the wall will have to be repainted "independent of the public project," the city said.

Eleanor Place retaining wall and Gage Street stairs

Also in Mt. Auburns, a partially-collapsed retaining wall along the west side of Eleanor Place flanks a set of stairs that connect a hospital at the top with the neighborhood down on Gage Street.

"The adjacent wall is a combination of original stone sections and 70-plus-year-old concrete repairs of former failures," reads the report.

The wall recently collapsed, damaging the sidewalk, curb and the connection to the Gage Street stairs; the collapse is also pushing the upper flight of stairs downslope, the city said.

The plan is to rebuild the retaining wall, sidewalk and upper flight of stairs. The new wall will likely be a cantilevered, reinforced concrete wall, according to the application.

Columbia Parkway landslide south of Beechmont

In 2020, workers discovered the toe of a landslide while clearing away vegetation from the retaining wall along Columbia Parkway near Beechmont Avenue, according to the city.

After a lengthy investigation, officials determined the landslide, which likely happened in 2018, is "relatively dormant" but the city still has to stabilize the landslide to prevent any movement into the road.

The city estimated it would likely use a similar approach to one taken to stabilize other parts of Columbia Parkway during consistent landslide issues in 2019.

However, much like the landslides of 2019 and the work required to clear them, the project will likely impact traffic along Columbia Parkway.

Riverside Drive landslide at Rookwood Overpass

This landslide is west of the Rookwood Railroad Overpass in the East End, along Riverside Drive.

Significant movement in the landslide hasn't happened since the spring of 2011, but the bike lane at the base of the retaining wall is still often hampered by rocks and mud "due to the slow advance of the landslide."

Parts of the landslide resting on the top of the retaining wall have also caused seepage, causing the road to remain wet in the winter and more likely to ice over.

This project is slated as a design/build and poses challenges in terms of keeping debris out of the nearby roadway during work.

Harrison Avenue landslide

A landslide has extended into the curb lane of Harrison Avenue just east of Everglade Place, according to the report.

"There are two areas of distress where previous buildings have been demolished in the 1960s due to slope movement," according to the city.

The sidewalk in that area is impassible for pedestrians and the landslide is also causing danger to Harrison avenue, a storm sewer and a sanitary sewer.

Coy Street landslide

According to the city, a landslide extends into the west side of Coy Street by around 270 feet, cauusing cracking and a set-down in the road.

The landslide is on a dead-end street and the city said residents could be cut off from vehicle access, including emergency services, if the issue is not addressed.

In addition, the city said replacement of a water main more than 50 years old has been delayed, because that fix can't happen until the surface of the road is stabilized.

