One person dead, Winton Road closed after crash in Winton Hills

Adam Schrand
Posted at 7:28 AM, Dec 06, 2023
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Winton Hills on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Winton Road, which is currently shut down between Dutch Colony and North Bend Road.

A WCPO crew on the scene said one vehicle appeared to have hit a pole, which was damaged and leaning.

Police on scene have not yet provided any information as to what happened or how many people were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

