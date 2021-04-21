Friends, family gather to remember 13-year-old stabbed to death in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — Thirteen-year-old Nyaira Davis died Monday night after being stabbed to death by another 13-year old. On Tuesday, Davis’s family and friends gathered to mourn and try to make sense of the situation.

“She was a great daughter. A great friend. All of the above. Until the end,” Nyaira’s father Maurice Jackson said.

He said Nyaira left Monday night to go to a nearby store; when she came back, she collapsed.

“All I could do was just try to hold her and apply pressure,” Jackson said.

Police believe a 13-year-old girl, who Nyaira knew, stabbed her. She died in his arms as the family waited for help to arrive. During the vigil, Jackson held a picture of Nyaira in his arms.

“She loved everyone,” he said. “She had not hate in her heart for no one.”

Several dozen people gathered for the vigil.

“This is a tragic shocker,” Jackson said. “And it shocked the whole city of Cincinnati.”

He said he’s choosing to remember her through the good times – Nyaira doing what most 13-year-olds like to do: smile, sing, take pictures, make videos for TikTok.

But mostly, he’ll miss having her around.

“A whole lot. A whole, whole lot. She was literally the center of attention,” Jackson said. “Everyone else was loved, but she was the center of attention. Just by her smiles, her jokes. She was gorgeous.”

The family is planning another vigil later in the week, and they’re working to set up a fundraiser to help cover the unexpected costs.