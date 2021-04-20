Watch
Police: 13-year-old girl fatally stabbed, another 13-year-old charged in her death

Posted at 8:27 AM, Apr 20, 2021
CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in Winton Hills Monday night, and Cincinnati police have charged another 13-year-old girl with causing her death.

Authorities responded to Topridge Place after 9 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed. When they arrived, they found Nyaira Givens with a stab wound and rushed her to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

On Tuesday, detectives charged another 13-year-old girl with causing Givens' death, according to a news release. WCPO is not naming the girl because of her age.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (513) 352-3542.

