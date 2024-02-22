Firebombed grocery store reopens in Winton Hills amid arson investigation

CINCINNATI — Months after a Winton Hills grocery store was forced to close following what arson investigators called a firebombing, Tree Top Grocery opened its doors to customers.

Co-owner Fesseha Tesfatsion invited WCPO 9 into the store the day after the Nov. 26 firebombing to show the charred remnants of the store. Nothing in the store was salvageable.

Tesfatsion said a $150,000 investment back into the company allowed him to welcome customers again.

"As you can see me, I'm smiling," he said. "I'm happy."

PREVIOUS: Winton Hills grocer can't understand why someone would set his store on fire

Customers like Courtney Logan were happy to return to the store that largely serves low-income walk-ins.

"Amazing. Love it," Logan said. "Right down the street, love it."

Tesfatsion said the store's closure left dozens with a mile and a half walk to the nearest grocery store.

"Most people here, they don't drive — some mothers without a car with their kids, they have nowhere to go," he said.

Cincinnati grocery store 'firebombed'

Cincinnati fire officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"I hope they will find such a criminal so it does not happen again," said Tesfatsion.