CFD: Winton Hills grocery intentionally set on fire Sunday night

CINCINNATI — A grocery store in Winton Hills has been damaged after someone intentionally set it on fire overnight, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

A spokesperson with CFD said the fire has been determined to be arson, but investigators are still working to learn more about what happened.

The fire happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday night at the Tree Top Grocery on Gwinnet Drive.

Officials have not given any details about the damage or how the fire was set, but early Monday morning a portion of the building at the back of the grocery was boarded up and burned debris could be seen in the parking lot near the loading dock area of the business.

