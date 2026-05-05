Docs: 30-year-old man indicted on murder charge for 2025 shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man was indicted on murder charges Tuesday for a 2025 shooting in Winton Hills, according to Hamilton County court records.

Taki Roseman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 31-year-old Sherron Peoples. Peoples was shot multiple times Wednesday, Sept. 3, along Craft Street in Winton Hills.

According to an affidavit, investigators found surveillance footage that showed Roseman on top of Peoples assaulting him. Roseman then stops assaulting Peoples and appears to search for an item while Peoples lies on the ground. The video then shows Roseman standing over Peoples and shooting him before walking away.

Peoples was taken to the hospital after the shooting, and he died the next day due to his injuries, police said.

Roseman is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is expected to report to the grand jury in court on Monday, May 11.