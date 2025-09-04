CPD: Man shot multiple times, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was shot multiple times in Winton Hills, Cincinnati Police Department Captain Stephen Bower said.

Bower said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. along Craft Street in Winton Hills.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 31-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest lying outside.

Bower said he was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and he remains in critical condition.

Police have no suspect in custody currently, Bower said.