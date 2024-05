CINCINNATI — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Winton Hills Friday afternoon, Cincinnati police said.

Police said District 4 officers were called to the 5300 block of Bettman Drive at around 2 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive person. When they arrived, first responders found Dominick Shorter dead inside the home.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating Shorter's death. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.