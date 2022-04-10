Watch
2 seriously injured in Winton Hills Crash

Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 19:56:44-04

CINCINNATI — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Winton Hills.

Police said it happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Center Hill Ave. An officer on the scene said a male in his 20s was going about 100 mph in an Infinity while attempting to pass other cars when he hit a white car driven by a woman in her 60s or 70s.

Investigators said both drivers were taken to UCMC. The woman was taken to surgery and is expected to be okay. The man is in critical condition. According to police, his body hit the steering wheel so hard that the airbag couldn't deploy.

Lt. Lanter with CPD said Center Hill Ave is currently shut down between Este Avenue and Townvista Drive.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

