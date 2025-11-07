Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Man arrested in connection to teen shot, killed in Westwood

Erich Cross
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police said they arrested a 31-year-old man on an open murder warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Khyreece Roberson.

The suspect was arrested in Columbus, according to CPD.

Police said at around 6:21 p.m. on Oct. 13, officers were called to the 2800 block of Westknolls Lane for reports of a person shot. When Cincinnati fire personnel responded, they attempted life-saving measures, but Roberson died at the scene.

CPD said its investigation into the shooting is ongoing; anyone with information can contact the homicide unit at 513.352.3542.

