Police: 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman shot in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in Westwood early Sunday morning, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a reported shooting near the 3100 block of Bracken Woods Lane.

Two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were driven in private vehicles to Good Samaritan Hospital, police said.

Both had "non-fatal" gunshot wounds, police said.

Our crew was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash early this morning at Harrison Avenue, close to the reported shooting.

At this time, it is unclear if the two incidents are related.