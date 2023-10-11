Watch Now
PD: Westwood resident shoots knife-wielding intruder

One person is in the hospital after a Westwood resident shot a knife-wielding home intruder late Tuesday night, according to police. It happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. Cincinnati police said the suspect charged at the resident with a knife, but the resident pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.
It happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex on Harrison Avenue.

Police said the suspect charged at the resident with a knife, but the resident pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is expected to survive, investigators said.

Police have not said if this intrusion was targeted.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police said this incident is still under investigation.

