CPD: 1 man killed in Westwood shooting; suspect in custody

CINCINNATI — A man is dead, and another is in custody after an early Saturday morning shooting in Westwood, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded to the 2400 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 6 a.m. for reports of a person shot.

There, they found 35-year-old Bobby King suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders began life-saving measures, but King was pronounced dead at the scene, CPD said.

CPD identified 21-year-old Calvin Bowman as the suspect in King's death. Bowman has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

CPD's investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.