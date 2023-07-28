Cincinnati police: 30-year-old dead after shooting in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Westwood Thursday night, Cincinnati police said.

CPD Cpt. Joe Richardson said officers responded to the 3100 block of McHenry Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, officers found a man shot multiple times.

Richardson said the man died in the ambulance. He said witnesses told officers that several men were walking down McHenry following the shooting, but police could not provide any additional suspect descriptions.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, Richardson said.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.