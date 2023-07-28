Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWestwood

Actions

Cincinnati police: 30-year-old dead after shooting in Westwood

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Police lights
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 22:45:11-04

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Westwood Thursday night, Cincinnati police said.

CPD Cpt. Joe Richardson said officers responded to the 3100 block of McHenry Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, officers found a man shot multiple times.

Richardson said the man died in the ambulance. He said witnesses told officers that several men were walking down McHenry following the shooting, but police could not provide any additional suspect descriptions.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, Richardson said.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Students working to document life of woman who turned slave jail into school Middletown police open investigation in connection senior services facility Election complaint alleges Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose ran illegal campaign

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.