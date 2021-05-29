CFD: 20 displaced, 2 injured in Westwood apartment fire

CINCINNATI — About 20 people have been displaced after an early Saturday morning apartment fire in Westwood.

Cincinnati Fire District Chief Mathew Rotert said the fire broke out at the Tamara Lee Apartments on Harrison Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Rotert said two people jumped from the balcony of the second-story unit where the fire started. One person managed to run out of the apartment. Two people were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"One of the reasons it spread so quickly was the door to the apartment that was originally on fire was left open when the resident left," Rotert said. "So when the apartment was left open, it went up the stairwell pretty quickly."

All three floors, potentially two dozen apartments, were impacted by the fire. The Red Cross has been called in to help 20 displaced residents.

Unattended cooking is said to be the cause of the fire.