4 children ingest THC-laced candy at YMCA camp in Westwood

Correction: The YMCA originally confirmed a detail about the children being hospitalized. The YMCA later clarified that they were unaware of any hospitalizations and they followed YMCA protocol when a child is ill.

Four children ingested weed-laced candy in March a YMCA camp in Westwood, said Alison Hansen, chief advancement officer at YMCA.

Hansen said a child brought what they thought was normal candy into camp at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA on Thursday, March 28. The child was there for day camp while on spring break from their normal school, Hansen said.

That child then shared the candy, which was actually weed candy of some type, to three other children who were also at the day camp.

Hansen said all of the children showed signs of illness while at the YMCA, and their respective adults were called to pick them up as the YMCA's protocol for when a child is ill calls.

The parents and child who brought the laced candy have been removed from the YMCA program indefinitely, Hansen said.

In February, two students at Colerain Middle School were hospitalized after they ingested cannabis-infused candy at school.

Gov. Mike DeWine is also calling on lawmakers to ban the delta-8 products, which he says minors are easily getting access to in gas stations and smoke shops. He said it's under-regulated and can be purchased by kids.

