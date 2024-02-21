Watch Now
District: 2 Colerain Middle School students hospitalized after ingesting 'cannabis-infused gummy bears'

Posted at 3:29 PM, Feb 21, 2024
CINCINNATI — Two Colerain Middle School students were hospitalized Wednesday after they ingested cannabis-infused candy at school, principal Ali Moore said.

Moore said the students ate "cannabis-infused gummy bears" in a classroom. It's unclear how many students in total ingested the gummies, but two were "taken to the hospital for further testing and care," Moore said.

"No life threatening treatments were needed," Moore said.

The rest of the students were released to their parents, he said.

"This matter is a huge concern, as not only the safety of our students was jeopardized today but their health was also endangered due to poor and reckless decision-making," Moore said.

Moore reiterated that the safety of students is the school's highest priority. He also said that using, sharing or possessing any type of drugs on or off school campus is illegal and prohibited.

Moore didn't say if they know where the students got the gummies, but the school is working to "identify all parties involved."

He said that what happened Wednesday doesn't align with the Colerain Middle School motto.

"As we move forward, we are asking that our parents join us in talking with students about the importance of making good decisions daily, and also about the dangers of drug use and possession," Moore said.

