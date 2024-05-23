West Price Hill school placed briefly on lockdown after student injured

CINCINNATI — Romero Academy in West Price Hill was placed on a very brief lockdown Thursday morning after a student was injured by a suspected projectile, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the incident was initially called in to police as a shooting at around 11:30 a.m. However, when police arrived, Theetge said they determined the student was not hit by a bullet and emphasized that the incident was not a shooting.

A 14-year-old student suffered a scrape on her elbow and was not seriously hurt; Theetge called the incident one of "mischief." Police have not released what hit the girl, but Theetge said police are looking into what the projectile was and how it made its way through a window of the school.

Though a large police presence responded to the school initially, Theetge said students returned to classes quickly and the school day has resumed as normal.

Theetge said the incident is still under investigation by CPD.