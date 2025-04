CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a head-on crash in West Price Hill, police said.

Police responded to Glenway Avenue near Illiff Avenue, outside both Elder and Seton High School, Friday afternoon for a crash. One person was pronounced dead, while another was taken to the hospital.

Officials did not provide information on the person killed nor the condition of the person taken to the hospital. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.