PD: 61-year-old man in 'serious condition' after motorcycle crash in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A 61-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday morning during a motorcycle crash in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the man was driving eastbound on Willnet Drive around 10:48 a.m. when he lost control and fell off his motorcycle.

He was transported to UC Medical Center where police say he's in "serious condition."

The man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Police are not investigating excessive speed or impairment as factors in the crash, but any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.