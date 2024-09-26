Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest Price Hill

Actions

One dead, another seriously hurt after crash involving dump truck

dump truck crash.JPG
Adam Schrand
dump truck crash.JPG
Posted

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a dump truck late Wednesday night.

The crash happened shortly before midnight Wednesday night on 8th Street in West Price Hill.

Cincinnati police at the scene said a driver on 8th Street crashed into a parked dump truck before fleeing the scene.

Police said when they arrived, one person was dead and a second person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, but police said those injuries were not life-threatening.

While Cincinnati police investigated the crash, 8th Street was closed between Rosemont and Academy.

Police have not identified the person killed in the crash. Police also haven't said whether the person killed and person hurt were connected to the parked dump truck.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update when more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
The 2024 election is almost here: What you need to know before voting in Ohio Cincinnati Public Schools adjusts kickoff times for 4 football games this week 7 TDs for Cooper QB Cam O'Hara earns him Gold Star Athlete of the Week

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money