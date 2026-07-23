Multiple people hospitalized, including child with serious injuries, after crash in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Five people were taken to hospitals after a crash in West Price Hill Wednesday night, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the crash in the 700 block of Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill at around 7:09 p.m.

CPD said a 30-year-old man driving a 2000 Honda Civic was heading north on Trenton when he drove off the side of the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver and his 29-year-old passenger were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries CPD said were not life-threatening; three children in the vehicle were also transported. A 13-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with injuries CPD said were not life threatening.

A 9-year-old girl taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital has life-threatening injuries, CPD said.

Police did not say what may have led up to the crash, but police said seat belt usage by the vehicle's occupants is being investigated.