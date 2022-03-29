Cincinnati day care's license suspended after employee accused of assaulting 1-year-old

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced it has suspended a Cincinnati day care's license after a worker was accused of assaulting a toddler.

According to court documents, Kristian Hemmitt grabbed a 1-year-old by the hair and forced her head to the ground at Small Kids Adventure Learning Center II in West Price Hill. Surveillance video showed Hemmitt walking 10 feet while performing a "push-pull" motion with the child's hair clenched in her closed fist.

The mother of the 1-year-old said her daughter is recovering after the "traumatic" event, but noted her child was back at the day care.

“I know (the) day care does everything they possibly can to care for our kids,” the mother said. “They’re amazing, in my opinion.”

The day care owner's attorney, Carl Lewis, said the owner immediately notified police once she saw surveillance footage. Hemmitt faces charges of assault, tampering with evidence and endangering children.

Inspection reports through Ohio JFS show two complaints against the day care occurring in 2020. In one case, someone accused an employee of yelling at children and using inappropriate words. Another complaint claimed children were not properly supervised.

JFS issued a suspension order Tuesday requiring the center to cease operations pending final determination of its license status. Cincinnati police said the day care's management is required to tell all families their license is suspended and the day care will not be in operation after it closes at 6 p.m.

CPD said its investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call District 3 investigators Alexander McCoy and Bryan Delk at 513-263-8300.

