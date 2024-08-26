Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiWest Price Hill

Actions

Police: 15-year-old injured after being hit by car while waiting at bus stop in West Price Hill

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Teen hit by driver in West Price Hill
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in West Price Hill Monday morning, police said.

The collision happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the Carmania Avenue and Glenway Avenue intersection.

Police said the teen was waiting at a metro bus stop when she was hit.

Teen hit by car
Police said the teen was waiting at a metro bus stop when she was hit.

She was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The severity of her injuries is unknown at this time.

15-year-old hit by car
Police have not said if anyone will face charges.

Police have not said if anyone will face charges.

No other injuries were reported.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
Warren County Wawa OK’d as Ohio business expansion continues Police: Man dead after shooting at gas station in Paddock Hills Local religious groups come together for Festival of Faiths

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.