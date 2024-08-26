Police: 15-year-old injured after being hit by car while waiting at bus stop in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in West Price Hill Monday morning, police said.
The collision happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the Carmania Avenue and Glenway Avenue intersection.
Police said the teen was waiting at a metro bus stop when she was hit.
She was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
The severity of her injuries is unknown at this time.
Police have not said if anyone will face charges.
No other injuries were reported.
