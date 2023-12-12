West End school looking for volunteers to help fulfill more than 200 students' Christmas lists

CINCINNATI — A West End school is asking for the public's help to make sure more than 200 kids have a gift to open this holiday season.

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy's Santa Initiative has been going on for years, making sure students who might not otherwise receive anything have presents on Christmas Day.

Teachers and other staff members at the school nominate students they believe might need help. Their parents then complete a questionnaire letting volunteers know what they want or need. Volunteers — or "elves" — will buy the students gifts, bringing presents to the school.

Amy Rubenstein, who is running the program this year, said they've only collected gifts for about a quarter of the 229 students in need so far. They're hoping for a Christmas miracle to make sure all of the kids have something special this year.

"This is a way to just make sure that kids can be kids and have just that magic on Christmas that every kid deserves," Rubenstein said. "And some of these kids, they don't have a whole lot of magic the rest of the year."

Anyone interested in participating can find more information here.